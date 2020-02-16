MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Short Interest Down 9.7% in January

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 579,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $108,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 29,373 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $2,247,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,478 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,323. Insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 186,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 59,269 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,612,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 17,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.95. 294,649 shares of the company were exchanged. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $64.59 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.38.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSM. Raymond James downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens set a $76.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.