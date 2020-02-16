Morgan Stanley Raises Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Price Target to $40.00

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVRO. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Avrobio from to and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avrobio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avrobio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. Avrobio has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $29.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Mackay sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $1,736,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 364,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,061,037.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher Paige sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,070,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,000 shares of company stock worth $2,386,910. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

