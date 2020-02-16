Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. JMP Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,205,729.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,448 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MS opened at $55.84 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.14.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

