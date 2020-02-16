Morgan Stanley Increases Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target to $148.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $144.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.01. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 71.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $531,052.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,949,278.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Fenton sold 12,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total transaction of $1,528,411.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,059. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,342,770. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

