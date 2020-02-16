Morgan Stanley Increases WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $233.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $231.00 to $233.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.58% from the company’s previous close.

WEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen started coverage on WEX in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $240.00 target price on shares of WEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.06.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $231.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.95 and a 200-day moving average of $206.22. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $169.48 and a fifty-two week high of $234.95.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $440.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.69 million. WEX’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,530,429.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,907.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,171.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in WEX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in WEX by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in WEX by 2.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in WEX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

