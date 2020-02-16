Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $996.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) will announce sales of $996.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $978.80 million and the highest is $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage reported sales of $924.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year sales of $4.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,659,304 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.58. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $69.94.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $2,664,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $615,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,250 shares of company stock worth $5,261,580 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $117,739,000. Tuscan Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,296.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 32,441 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

