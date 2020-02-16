Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reissued a positive rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mongodb from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.64.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $171.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.19. Mongodb has a 12 month low of $95.30 and a 12 month high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mongodb will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Mongodb news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $1,259,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,820,420.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total value of $245,106.64. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 26,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,026.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,321 shares of company stock worth $29,802,947. 40.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Mongodb by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mongodb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Mongodb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Mongodb by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Mongodb during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

