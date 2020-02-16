Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) Short Interest Up 8.7% in January

Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the January 15th total of 3,780,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of MGI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641,975 shares. Moneygram International has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 30,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $70,214.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ripple Labs Inc. bought 626,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $2,569,060.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,237,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,573,844.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Moneygram International by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Moneygram International by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Moneygram International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Moneygram International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Moneygram International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Moneygram International from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Moneygram International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

