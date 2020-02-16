Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ:MCRI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.70. 85,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $57.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 136,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

