MonaCoin Trading 22.3% Higher This Week (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $149.10 million and $14.38 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.27 or 0.00023198 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, QBTC, Bleutrade and Zaif. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,779.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $249.65 or 0.02554391 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.78 or 0.04131372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.64 or 0.00732639 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.70 or 0.00845701 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00095135 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009807 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00026424 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00590448 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fisco, Bleutrade, CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Bitbank, Bittrex, Zaif, QBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

