Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,901 shares during the period. Molson Coors Brewing makes up about 2.2% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAP opened at $55.25 on Friday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $64.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.16.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

