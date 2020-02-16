Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,939,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 973,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,935,000 after buying an additional 392,673 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 94.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 642,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,356,000 after buying an additional 312,473 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $15,297,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $14,674,000.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NEAR opened at $50.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1019 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.