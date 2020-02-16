Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 790 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 41.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $89.47 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.98 and its 200-day moving average is $105.74.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Barclays started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.