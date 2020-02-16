Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at $272,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.4% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 28.2% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 149,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after buying an additional 19,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 11,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total value of $1,831,021.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 271,015 shares of company stock valued at $43,928,132. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR stock opened at $165.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.23. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $110.63 and a one year high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.