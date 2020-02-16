Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 144 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,788 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 23,206 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,890 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Expedia Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 20,564.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 31,617 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 31,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Consumer Edge began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Expedia Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.

In other news, Director Jon T. Gieselman purchased 2,393 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.68 per share, with a total value of $252,892.24. Also, Director Samuel H. Altman purchased 20,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $122.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.99 and its 200 day moving average is $120.07. Expedia Group Inc has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

