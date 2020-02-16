Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UTX opened at $153.46 on Friday. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $121.48 and a one year high of $158.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.27.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.53.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

