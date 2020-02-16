Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.90-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.07. Mohawk Industries also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.36.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $137.98 on Friday. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $108.93 and a twelve month high of $156.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.10 and its 200 day moving average is $130.30.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $972,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.