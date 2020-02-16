Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MINI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 target price on shares of Mobile Mini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

MINI stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.71. Mobile Mini has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.63 million. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mobile Mini will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mobile Mini by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,284,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,662,000 after acquiring an additional 763,119 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 130,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,168,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

