MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Releases Earnings Results

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 19.91 ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

GLE stock opened at GBX 976 ($12.84) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 953.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 858.30. The company has a market cap of $540.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32. MJ Gleeson has a twelve month low of GBX 690 ($9.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,010 ($13.29).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio is 0.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLE. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on MJ Gleeson from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on MJ Gleeson from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MJ Gleeson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 970 ($12.76).

In other news, insider Stefan Allanson sold 13,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 939 ($12.35), for a total value of £125,807.22 ($165,492.27).

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

