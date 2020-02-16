Mizuho Raises Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $85.00

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Crowdstrike from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crowdstrike from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Crowdstrike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Crowdstrike from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.09.

CRWD stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $64.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,191,649 shares. Crowdstrike has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $101.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.38.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.79 million. Crowdstrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 4,845,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $256,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,845,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,785,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $125,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,251,745 shares of company stock valued at $430,850,775.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

