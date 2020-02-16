Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,835 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 580,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 16,331 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 165,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 151,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 29,653 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,751,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

