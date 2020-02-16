Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,732 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN opened at $74.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.82 and its 200 day moving average is $73.89. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $61.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMN. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.