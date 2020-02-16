MINDOL Price Hits $1.80 on Major Exchanges (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One MINDOL token can currently be bought for $1.80 or 0.00018219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $306.43 million and approximately $6.75 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MINDOL has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.64 or 0.01130425 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004733 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000734 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MINDOL

MINDOL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net . MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

