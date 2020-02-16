Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Short Interest Down 6.3% in January

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 115,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,156. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $272,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,723 shares of company stock worth $2,106,909 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 32.0% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 13.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 38.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after buying an additional 14,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,096 shares. Midland States Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average of $27.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

MSBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

