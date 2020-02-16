Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives $187.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-two have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.35. 23,026,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,541,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,397.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $106.29 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.51 and its 200-day moving average is $148.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

