MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Purchased by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,059,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,798,000 after acquiring an additional 127,542 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 562,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 97,675 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at $15,139,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,677,000 after buying an additional 52,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 99,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.75. The company had a trading volume of 990,403 shares. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $34.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average is $30.79.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $225.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet raised MGM Growth Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

