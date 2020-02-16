MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MIN opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $3.89.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

