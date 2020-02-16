Metcash (OTCMKTS:MHTLY) Shares Up 3.1%

Metcash Limited (OTCMKTS:MHTLY) shares shot up 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.26 and last traded at $11.26, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MHTLY. Citigroup raised Metcash from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group cut Metcash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54.

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.

