Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $199.90 Million

Brokerages forecast that Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) will post sales of $199.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $195.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $204.32 million. Mercury Systems reported sales of $174.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year sales of $790.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $785.70 million to $800.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $862.61 million, with estimates ranging from $840.70 million to $878.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRCY. ValuEngine upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.40.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $458,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,195,863.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 7.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.05. 466,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,162. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.52. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $57.71 and a twelve month high of $89.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

