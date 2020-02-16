Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.41), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $331.17 million for the quarter.

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MERC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

