Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) will announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Menlo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.81). Menlo Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.76) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Menlo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($3.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($2.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Menlo Therapeutics.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 15.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 31,998 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 22,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 32.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 44.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 281,974 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Menlo Therapeutics stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70. Menlo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $9.03.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

