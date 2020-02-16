MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised MEI Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

MEIP opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $232.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 70.99% and a negative net margin of 825.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Phd Gold acquired 18,750 shares of MEI Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $34,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,170.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $75,075. Corporate insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 57,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 511.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,650,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,849,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 344,986 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 27,622 shares during the period. 44.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

