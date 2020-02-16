Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Medifast were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Medifast by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,708,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the third quarter valued at $53,113,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 426,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after acquiring an additional 84,082 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 34.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 393,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,783,000 after acquiring an additional 100,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 114.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 147,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after acquiring an additional 78,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Medifast stock opened at $103.68 on Friday. Medifast Inc has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $159.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MED shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Medifast from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Dougherty & Co cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medifast from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

