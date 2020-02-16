Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MED. ValuEngine downgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medifast from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Dougherty & Co downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Medifast from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:MED traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $103.68. 154,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Medifast has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $159.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the third quarter valued at $30,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

