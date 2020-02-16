MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Price Down 14.4% This Week

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. During the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market cap of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,893.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.85 or 0.02673168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.76 or 0.04377937 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.96 or 0.00776773 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00886201 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00099694 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009768 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00025506 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00622990 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

