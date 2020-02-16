McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.60 Billion

Equities analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to report sales of $55.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.75 billion. McKesson reported sales of $52.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $228.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $227.27 billion to $228.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $237.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $231.98 billion to $240.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for McKesson.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.80.

NYSE MCK traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $168.03. 6,157,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,066. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.71. McKesson has a 1-year low of $110.52 and a 1-year high of $169.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of -34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.09%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,797,000 after purchasing an additional 487,887 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,072,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,912,000 after purchasing an additional 482,098 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 188.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 655,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,612,000 after purchasing an additional 428,224 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,814,000 after buying an additional 324,828 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in McKesson by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 524,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,529,000 after buying an additional 321,063 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McKesson (MCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.