MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Short Interest Up 5.4% in January

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 379,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $511,648.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $808,683.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,375 shares of company stock worth $2,250,533. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 15.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMS. Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of MAXIMUS stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.11. The company had a trading volume of 136,429 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.50. MAXIMUS has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $818.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

