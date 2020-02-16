Maxim Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK)

Maxim Group restated their hold rating on shares of On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut On Deck Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens set a $5.00 price target on On Deck Capital and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on On Deck Capital from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised On Deck Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.

NYSE ONDK opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84. On Deck Capital has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that On Deck Capital will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

