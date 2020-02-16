Master Contract Token (MCT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $86,548.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $443,965.00 and approximately $86,548.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.64 or 0.02678577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00105258 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010192 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006398 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

