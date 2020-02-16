Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.22.

MMC opened at $118.78 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $119.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.