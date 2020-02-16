Marietta Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.92.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $66.38 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

