Marietta Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,606 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Nike makes up 1.4% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP grew its holdings in Nike by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 870,628 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $88,203,000 after purchasing an additional 161,240 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 54,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 443,351 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,914,000 after buying an additional 265,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.54.

NKE opened at $103.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.91. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

