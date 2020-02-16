Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IR. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 735.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cfra boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $146.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.70. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $102.69 and a 52 week high of $146.60.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $1,372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,726,324.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,332 shares of company stock worth $38,000,966 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

