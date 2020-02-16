Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,988 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in FedEx by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $596,723,000 after purchasing an additional 599,344 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 2,287.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $77,304,000 after purchasing an additional 508,805 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $73,966,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in FedEx by 664.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,291 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $54,480,000 after purchasing an additional 313,174 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.20.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $158.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.99 and a 200-day moving average of $155.81. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $137.78 and a one year high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

