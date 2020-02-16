Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys 325 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Shares of D opened at $87.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.81. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $72.61 and a 1-year high of $87.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

