Manna Trading 78.5% Lower Over Last Week (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 47.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Manna has traded down 78.5% against the U.S. dollar. Manna has a total market capitalization of $116,079.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manna coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002331 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000245 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,333.17 or 0.93313792 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

About Manna

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,622,902 coins and its circulating supply is 654,888,104 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

