Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,854 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,251 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Manhattan Associates worth $8,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 47,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Shares of MANH traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.22. The stock had a trading volume of 352,340 shares. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $90.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.45.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.