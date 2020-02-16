Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,323.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $126.15 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $110.52 and a 1 year high of $130.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

