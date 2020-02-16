Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Short Interest Update

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 33,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Magna International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 14,951 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at $667,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Magna International by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 380,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGA traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.23. 558,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.70. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51. Magna International has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $57.09.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Magna International in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Magna International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Magna International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.42.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

