LUNA (LUNA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.68 Million

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One LUNA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Upbit, Coinone and GOPAX. In the last week, LUNA has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. LUNA has a total market cap of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.21 or 0.02857472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00237314 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00045471 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00148152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000072 BTC.

LUNA Coin Profile

LUNA’s genesis date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for LUNA is terra.money . LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, KuCoin, GDAC, Coinone, Bitrue and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

